Harish Rao gets Finance, KTR retains IT

Hyderabad: The expansion of the State Cabinet on Sunday saw some reallocations of portfolios to the Ministers.

T Harish Rao, sworn in on Sunday, was allocated the important Finance portfolio. In his previous term as Minister in the first TRS government that took charge in 2014, Harish Rao was the Minister for Irrigation and Legislative Affairs.

Harish Rao’s appointment as Finance Minister comes on the eve of the State government presenting its annual budget in the Legislature in the budget session beginning on Monday.

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao has been handed back the previous departments he headed in his previous stint as Minister in the TRS government. He returns to the Cabinet to handle Municipal Administration & Urban Development, IT & Communications, and Industries.

The Finance portfolio had until Sunday, remained unallocated and was under the charge of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The Chief Minister will also continue to handle GAD, Law & order, Revenue, Irrigation, Mining and any other unallocated departments.

G Jagadish Reddy, who has been handling the Education department, has been handed back his previous Energy Ministry, a responsibility he handled during the first term of the TRS government. P Sabitha Indra Reddy is the new Telangana State Education Minister.

Meanwhile, in a distribution of responsibilities, some of the departments headed so far by Ministers Koppula Eshwar, Ch Malla Reddy, V Prashanth Reddy and S Niranjan Reddy, have been allocated to newcomers to the Cabinet.

Satyavathi Rathod was given ST Welfare that Eshwar was handling as well as the Women & Child Welfare portfolio that was held by Ch Malla Reddy.

Gangula Kamalakar has been given the BC Welfare portfolio, also held earlier by Eshwar as well as Food & Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs that were being headed by S Niranjan Reddy.

The Transport department that was being looked after by Prashant Reddy has now been handed to Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

It was just a few days ago that AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi had tweeted that he hoped to see TRS working president KT Rama Rao back in the Cabinet. On Sunday, Rama Rao returned to the State Cabinet back in charge of the departments he headed earlier – Industries, IT & Communications, and Municipal Administration & Urban Development. Rama Rao, considered to represent modernity and embracing technology, has been a much sought after face of the State in the IT and industrial worlds, pitching successfully for investments in the State and promoting the path-breaking self-certification system TS-iPASS that turned investing in Telangana into a hassle-free experience. Rama Rao, a staunch promoter of handloom clothing, is a fourth-time MLA from Siricilla, one of the hubs for the weaver community in the State. At ease whether surrounded by world leaders or village dwellers, Rama Rao was appointed the working president of Telangana Rashtra Samiti last December. Active on the micro-blogging website Twitter, Rama Rao has demonstrated that he cares for the poor and disadvantaged and responds to their missives and steps forward to help those in need. He is the urban face of the TRS with strong rural roots.

Harish Rao: A ‘doer’ who doesn’t compromise on duties

T Harish Rao, a staunch follower of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, is considered as the force on the field who ensured that the Chief Minister’s plans to lift the irrigation sector in Telangana from the doldrums it was in when the State was formed, into the now living network of projects brimming with water. For long, a trusted lieutenant of Chandrashekhar Rao, the newly appointed Finance Minister once again is expected to have his hands full steering the finances of the State, particularly given the current downturn plaguing the Indian economy and less than expected disbursals from the Centre.

The MLA from Siddipet, who turned his constituency into a model to follow – be it with respect to planting of trees, cleanliness, development or the latest initiative of one Ganesha idol for one village – has been for long a much sought after political leader by his constituents as well as others. Considered a ‘doer’, Harish Rao, a multiple time MLA, demonstrated his ability to focus on a given task by his relentless pursuit of fulfilling the responsibilities given to him by the Chief Minister in the TRS’ government’s first term, be it construction of irrigation projects or godowns for farmers to store their produce in.

Sabitha Indra Reddy: Sturdy, experienced

P Sabitha Indra Reddy, who was the first woman Home Minister of the erswhile Andhra Pradesh State, became the first woman Minister of the Telangana government when she swore-in at a ceremony at Raj Bhavan on Sunday. She represents the Maheshwaram constituency in the Assembly.

Born on 5 May of 1963 in Tandur, Sabitha completed her graduation and was married to P Indra Reddy who served as Home Minister in NT Rama Rao’s Cabinet. He joined Congress following the demise of NT Rama Rao and was re-elected to the Assembly during the 1999 elections on a Congress ticket.

Following her husband’s demise in a road accident, Sabitha forayed into politics at the behest of his followers and the party members. She won from Chevella Assembly constituency for two consecutive terms from 2004-2014.

Initially, she held the portfolio of Mines and Geology in YS Rajashekhar Reddy’s government and later, became the first woman Home Minister during Rajashekhar Reddy’s second term in 2009. Sabitha won from Maheshwaram constituency during the recent 2018 Assembly elections. She joined TRS along with a group of Congress MLAs who merged the congress Legislative Party with TRS Legislative Party in June this year.

Recognition for three-time winner Kamalakar

A businessman by profession, Gangula Kamalakar began his political career with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 2000. He worked as TDP district president as well as town president and secretary of Telugu Yuvatha. He served as a corporator from 2005 to 2009 in Karimnagar Municipal Corporation.

For the first time, Kamalakar won as MLA from Karimnagar Assembly constituency on a TDP ticket in 2009. Later, he joined the TRS and got elected for the second time. He became the first person to win from Karimnagar constituency for the third consecutive term when he was elected in December last year. The first time Minister is said to have been inducted into the Cabinet considering his three-time victory and also his popularity among the strong Munnuru Kapu community which has around nine MLAs in the TRS government.

Satyavathi Rathod first tribal woman minister in TS

MLC Satyavathi Rathod, who started her political career as a Sarpanch, became the first tribal woman minister in the young State of Telangana on Sunday. Coming from humble background of Lambada community, Satyavathi enjoys much support among masses in erstwhile Warangal district.

Born to Lingtya Naik and Damsi Bhai on October 3, 1969, at Peddathanda near Gudratimadugu village in Kuravi mandal in the district, Satyavathi studied upto only Class VIII before dropping out of school due to poor family conditions. However, she completed BA through distance studies and entered the politics in 1984 by joining Telugu Desam Party (TDP). She was elected as Sarapanch of Gundrathimadugu in 1996. Later, she was elected as the Narsimhumpet ZPTC and became MLA from Dornakal on TDP ticket in 2009.

Satyavathi Rathod joined the ruling TRS party in 2013, but lost the Assembly election from Dornakal in 2014. However, TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao offered her MLC post in 2019 following her dedicated services to the party. while her husband Govind Naik died in a road accident a few years ago, she has two sons – Sunil Rathod, a software employee and Satish Rathod who is into politics.

Ajay, face of Khammam

Puvvada Ajay Kumar had set a record of sorts by becoming a Minister in the K Chandrashekhar Rao government, after getting elected as MLA during his second stint itself. He won from Khammam constituency for second consecutive term.

Hailing from a politically influential family, Ajay is son of senior CPI leader and former MLA Puvvada Nageshwar Rao. Born on April 19 in 1966, Ajay completed his Masters’ degree in Agriculture from Bangalore University. After his initiation into politics from CPI in 2011, he joined Praja Rajyam Party which was merged into Congress.

He was elected to Assembly in 2014 from Khammam constituency for the first time on a Congress ticket. But he defected to TRS in 2016. He got elected from Khammam segment for the second time in 2018.

