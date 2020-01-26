Harish Rao guides TRS to victory in erstwhile Medak

By | Published: 6:55 pm

Siddipet: The perfect planning in selection of candidates and the campaign strategy by Finance Minister T Harish Rao helped the Telangana Rashtra Samithi win all the 15 Municipalities in erstwhile Medak district. TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had appointed Harish Rao as incharge of municipal elections in Medak district.

Harish Rao, who has led numerous election campaigns since TRS was founded in 2001, is known as a troubleshooter in the party circles and for his close relationship with party cadre. He convinced ticket aspirants not to create problems for the party in various wards in Sangareddy, Siddipet and Medak districts. Rao’s election strategy trumped the Congress in Sangareddy Assembly Constituency. Harish’s effective planning and multiple campaign meetings by him placed the TRS Party in a position of strength to retain both Sangareddy and Sadhasivapet municipalities under the constituency.

Since Congress has a strong base in Sangareddy and Sadhasivapet municipalities, Congress candidate T Jayaprakash Reddy had won the last Assembly election. To prove his mettle, Reddy put in all efforts to win the election, but his strategy could not match that of Harish Rao. Jayaprakash Reddy wanted to make his wife Nirmala Reddy the Chairman of Sangareddy municipality, but Harish’s efficient plan and execution from the very beginning helped the TRS win majority of wards in both Sangareddy and Sadhasivapet municipalities.

While TRS won 18 wards out of 38 in Sangareddy, Congress managed to win just 12 wards. TRS has won 13 wards out of 26 in Sadasivapet. The biggest difficulty Harish Rao and his team faced in the election is convincing the multiple aspirants from each and every ward. It was even reflected in the results too as a number of party rebels have won elections in Dubbaka and Gajwel municipalities. However, the Party cadre of the Opinion Harish Rao had dealt with rebel menace with ease to restrict the damage to the TRS Party prospects in the elections. Maintaining proper coordination with MLAs, MPs and other senior TRS leaders, Harish Rao had campaigned multiple times in each and every Urban Local Body (ULB).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter