Harish Rao inaugurates 2BHKs at Raghavapur, Ibrahimnagar

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao inaugurated 55 double bedroom houses in two different villages in Siddipet district on Friday.

Harish Rao inaugurated 25 double bedroom houses at Raghavapur village of Siddipet Mandal. Later, Rao has inaugurated 30 double bedroom houses at Ibrahimnagar village of the same mandal.

Addressing the beneficiaries at Raghavapur, Harish Rao called upon them to keep the colonies clean and hygienic. He also appealed to them to take up plantation drive in the colony. Asking the residents to pool some money to take these works, Rao also asked them to segregate the dry and wet garbage at their doorstep before disposing of it.

The Minister has exchanged sweets with the beneficiaries and congratulated the family members. A mass housewarming ceremony was conducted these two villages. The beneficiaries have invited their relatives and family members.

The villagers thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Harish Rao for providing them double bedroom houses. Later Harish rao launched mid-day meal facility at Government Junior College in Chinnakodur and evening snacks facility, for Class X students, at ZPHS in Ibhraimnagar.

