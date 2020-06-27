Harish Rao inaugurates 60 2BHK houses in Medak district

By | Published: 8:47 pm

Medak: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has inaugurated 60 double bedroom houses at Dhanthanpally and Sikindlapur villages of Shivvampet in Medak district on Saturday. Thirty familes in each of these villages were benefitted. To mark the inauguration of the houses a mass housewarming ceremony was conducted restricting the invitees to a few numbers.

Speaking on this occasion here on Saturday, Harish Rao has said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has come up with the double bedroom house plan so that every poor family in the state would lead the life with self respect. MLA, Narsapur, C Madan Reddy has said the progress of the construction of the double bedroom houses was slowed down due to COVID-19. However, the MLA has promised to provide fast-track the works. Zilla Parishad Chairperson, R Hemalatha, Former Minister, V Sunithalakshma Reddy, Collector Medak, K Dharma Reddy and others were present.

