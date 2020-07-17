Harish Rao inaugurates Covid isolation block in MNR Medical College

By | Published: 8:00 pm

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao inaugurated a 100-bed COVID-19 isolation block facility at MNR Medical College, a Private Medical College, located near Sangareddy town on Friday.

The Minister has also inaugurated the COVID-19 control room. People from Sanagreddy can contact to the control room at Isolation block by calling the following phone numbers.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao has called upon the people not to ill-treat any Coronavirus infected person. Asking the people to support them in possible ways by staying away from them safely, the Minister has sensitised not to get panicked with the Coronavirus.

However, he has urged the people not to take it light and underlined the importance of taking all the care to protect themselves from possible infection. Asking the people to venture out from their homes if there was really important work, Rao has appealed people to must wear masks and use sanitisers. He has further said that the inpatients will be given hot water, healthy and nutritious food until they get recovered.

He has asked the Collector, Sangareddy M Hanumantha Rao and public representatives to make regular visits to the hospital to examine the facilities and to know the issues of the people.

The Minister has planted a sapling on the premises of Medical College. Zilla Parishad Chairperson, P Manjusri, MP, Zaheerabad, BB Patil, MLA, Andole Chanti Kranthi Kiran and others were present.

COVID-19 control room numbers

Helpline: 8500054446

Manager on Duty: 8147404627, 8985869633

