Harish Rao Inaugurates Golkonda Handicrafts Emporium

By | Published: 10:58 pm 10:59 pm

Siddipet: Former Minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao inaugurated the new building of Golkonda Handicrafts Emporium in Siddipet on Wednesday. The building was constructed at a cost of Rs 2 crore.

To promote the arts and crafts of Telangana State extensively and to encourage and provide wide market for the products, ultimately benefiting the weavers and craftsmen under trade mark/brand “Golkonda” and to popularize Telangana State Handicrafts, the Telangana State Handicrafts Development Corporation. Ltd has been establishing the ‘Golkonda Handicrafts Emporium’ across the State.

Addressing the artisans after inaugurating the handicrafts showroom, Rao called upon the people to present only handicrafts to all the guests during the private and government programmes in Siddipet district to support the artisans.

Pointing out that Gollabama sarees, the patent brand of Siddipet, were in a great demand across the nation, Rao said that Telangana government will extend all support to the weavers, craftsmen and artisans.

Commissioner of Handlooms and Textiles Shailaja Ramaiyer said that hundreds of weavers were getting the benefits of Bathukamma sarees since they were getting enough employment throughout the year. Artisans were felicitated on this occasion.

MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Collector P Venkatrami Reddy, TRS leader Prathap Reddy and others were also present at the event.

