Harish Rao inaugurates mango procurement centre in Siddipet

Siddipet: Reaching out to the mango farmers, Finance Minister T Harish Rao has set up a mango purchasing centre at Venkatapur village of Nanganur Mandal in Siddipet district by involving Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP). The Minister said the farmers will get benefit of the procurement centre in three ways- transportation, loss in weighing and price on par with Gaddi Annaram Fruit Market.

As a pilot project, Harish inaugurated the purchasing Centre at Venkatapur village since farmers have taken up mango cultivation in good number of acres in these parts of the district. There were 14 women farmer groups in Nanganur mandal, which have 199 members. As many as 115 members had taken up Mango cultivation in 275 acres where they were expecting to get 5,000 tonnes of yield this year.

The procured mangoes will be sold to Benishan Company. The farmers will be made part of Farmers Producers Organisation which will facilitate the marketing and depositing the cash in farmers’ accounts. The staff who were deputed to purchase the mango at the purchasing centre are well trained, and the crates, tarpaulins, nets and cutters were also procured.

Saying that the Women Farmers Producers Companies (FPOs) purchasing fruits and vegetables were operating in 13 districts across Telangana with the support of SERP, the Minister said that they will also launch the vegetable purchasing centres across the district in a phased manner.

Stating that the farmers have cultivated mango in 13,400 acres across Siddipet district, Rao said such procurement centres will be set up across the district in future.

The Minister said that Santosha Farmers Producers Organisation, Jagadevpur has set up a vegetable purchasing centre in Basvapur village and purchased 352 metric tonnes of vegetables by doing Rs 24 lakh business so far. The Minister observed that purchasing of vegetables and fruits at doorstep will help farmers get rid of the struggles of finding transporting vehicle, getting the remunerative price and in getting the payment from traders.

