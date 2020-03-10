Harish Rao inaugurates Rs 5 meal centre at Siddipet Rythu Bazar

By | Published: 8:17 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has inaugurated Rs 5 Bojanmrutham Centre at Rythu Bazar in Siddipet on Tuesday. Making it a unique Rs 5 meal stall, the management (ISCKON) of the stall will use no plastic at all. The decision was taken by following the Finance Minister’s call.

The meal and water will be served in steel plates and glasses respectively only. Speaking on the occasion, Rao has said that they have decided to introduce the facility for the benefit of the farmers, those who were coming to Rythu Bazar to sell their vegetables. Later, the Minister has interacted with the farmers to know about their issues and whether they were getting remunerative prices for their produce. As the farmers have complained about the falling prices of Tomatoes, Rao has assured that they will put some efforts to support the farming fraternity. He has distributed dustbins to all the vendors to help them properly dispose of the waste.

Earlier, Rao has distributed dictionaries to Government School, Indira Nagar. The dictionaries were distributed with the help of FTCCI (The Federation of Telangana Chamber of Commerce and Industry). The students of government school were also sensitised on the need of proper disposal of waste and shunning the plastic in day-to-day life.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter