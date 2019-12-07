Harish Rao inaugurates thirty 2BHK houses in Siddipet

By | Published: 8:42 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister, T Harish Rao inaugurated thirty 2BHK houses at Anantha Sagar village of Chinna Kodur Mandal, Siddipet district on Saturday. A mass house warming ceremony was conducted at the village to mark the inauguration of the houses.

Congratulating the beneficiaries, he went around the colony exchanging sweets with beneficiaries. The families were on cloud nine as the dream of getting their own and pucca house has been realised.

Addressing the families, Rao has said that Congress government used to build a single room house in a small piece of 60 yards of land. He further said the beneficiaries used to share a part of the construction cost then.

However, the Minister said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao came up with the idea of building double bedroom houses without making the beneficiary spend a single paisa. Apart from the housing, Rao said that they were also providing all the infrastructure facilities at the colonies.

The Minister further announced that they will allot the houses in a phased manner to beneficiaries at all the villages in Siddipet district. Later, Rao also inaugurated the Assistant Engineer building of the electricity department at Chinnakodur. Zilla Parishad Chairperson, Roja Sharma and others were present.

