Harish Rao irked with Zaheerabad municipal officials

Published: 7:34 pm

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said he was disappointed with authorities of Zaheerabad Municipality for failing to spend the sanctioned funds amounting to Rs 35 crore.

Speaking at a review meeting in Zaheerabad on Friday, the Minister said the officials failed to utilise the amount though the government released it long ago. He instructed the officials to take up development works immediately to spend the fund efficiently.

Stating that he would not tolerate complacency, Rao asked the officials to make all efforts to supply drinking water to each and every household. He also instructed them to prepare the list of eligible beneficiaries for the double bedroom house scheme. Zaheerabad MLA K Manik Rao, MLC Md Fariduddin and others were present.

