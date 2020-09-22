Harish Rao lauds TS audit, finance departments for online audit

His applause came in the wake of the Union government recommending all the States to adopt the Telangana model in implementing the online audit application.

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao congratulated the State Audit and Finance departments for standing first in the country and becoming a role model for other States in adopting the online audit application for gram panchayat accounts. His applause came in the wake of the Union government recommending all the States to adopt the Telangana model in implementing the online audit application.

The Union Ministry of Panchayat Raj conferred Telangana as the Lead State in the country in implementation of online audit application which was adopted by the State to bring more transparency in gram panchayat accounts. The Minister felt that this would go a long way in bringing more accountability in all the local bodies.

