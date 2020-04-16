Harish Rao presents Rs 1.5 lakh CMRF cheque to orphaned girls

By | Published: 8:02 pm

Siddipet: Moved by the plight of two orphaned girls, who were struggling during the lockdown period, Finance Minister T Harish Rao helped them by handing over Rs 1.5 lakh Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) cheque to them. The two girls, M Pavani(15) and M Pooja (10), whose parents died a few years ago were living at Jangareddy pally village of Jagadevpur Mandal. After knowing about the ordeals of the two girls from the local leaders, Harish Rao has helped the two girls on Thursday. The Minister has further assured that Telangana government will continue to support them.

