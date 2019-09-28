Harish Rao promises recognition to every TRS worker

By | Published: 7:24 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday reassured that every party worker and leader, striving to strengthen TRS’ base, will get the positions and recognition they deserve. The Minister’s assurance came at a meeting with key party leaders and elected representatives of Siddipet constituency on Saturday.

Harish said the district leaders should complete the process of appointing party presidents to all five mandals under the constituency within two days after drawing consensus from all leaders. Appreciating their efforts for completing the process of appointment of village-level committees, Harish called upon the leaders to strive for making all mandal-level committees’ election unanimous.

He further said they need to appoint mandal-level party, youth, Mahila, labour, SC, ST and Minority committees in the next couple of days. Reiterating that each and every party worker will get the position they deserve, he said they will get the party and nominated posts to accommodate each and every party worker.

Earlier, Harish inspected the under-construction TRS district party office near Siddipet. Saying the works were on at a brisk pace, he said they will invite Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to inaugurate it on the eve of Dasara.

