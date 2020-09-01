Harish Rao recalls Pranab’s contribution to TS formation

Finance Minister said the former President, who passed away on Tuesday, was a veteran in politics and extended his support to TRS party as well as the State government during several hardships

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao recalled the long association of former President Pranab Mukherjee with Telangana issue as well as TRS party and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

He said the former President, who passed away on Tuesday, was a veteran in politics and extended his support to TRS party as well as the State government during several hardships.

In an informal interaction with mediapersons, Harish Rao remembered his first meeting with Pranab Mukherjee when he accompanied Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao as the then leader of Telangana movement.

“Ahead of 2004 elections, Chandrashekhar Rao garu was invited for talks as the TRS president, to join the United Progressive Alliance led by Congress. I accompanied him to meet Pranab ji in Himachal Pradesh in 2004. He assured that if UPA comes to power, Telangana State can be achieved by sitting at our homes,” he said.

The Minister said Pranab Mukherjee, on several occasions, expressed his affinity towards Chandrashekhar Rao and made special mention about the Telangana movement as well as the Chief Minister in his book.

He pointed out that Pranab Mukherjee kept his promise and signed the gazette leading to formation of Telangana State as the President of India. He said the former President gave several valuable suggestions for TRS party and later, to the State government. He termed the demise of Pranab as an irreplaceable loss for the country in general and Telangana State in particular.

