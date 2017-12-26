Harish Rao holds review meet with irrigation officials at Sundilla

By | Published: 2:33 pm 2:35 pm

Peddapalli: Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao is conducting review meeting with irrigation officials at Sundilla barrage project site near Siripuram of Manthani mandal.

Minister, who reached the project site at around 1 a.m., stayed at project in the night. In the morning, he examined ongoing works of the barrage.

Later, Harish Rao organised review meeting with irrigation officials, engineers and contractors in the camp office of the barrage. He enquired with officials about the process of the project.