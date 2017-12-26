Harish Rao holds review meet with irrigation officials at Sundilla

By Author   |   Published: 26th Dec 2017   2:33 pm Updated: 26th Dec 2017   2:35 pm
Kaleshwaram Harish Rao
Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao inspecting the work site at Kaleshwaram earlier.

Peddapalli: Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao is conducting review meeting with irrigation officials at Sundilla barrage project site near Siripuram of Manthani mandal.

Minister, who reached the project site at around 1 a.m., stayed at project in the night. In the morning, he examined ongoing works of the barrage.

Later, Harish Rao organised review meeting with irrigation officials, engineers and contractors in the camp office of the barrage. He enquired with officials about the process of the project.


