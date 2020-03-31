Harish Rao reviews situation in Sangareddy

By | Published: 7:58 pm

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who visited Andole-Jogipet Municipality on Tuesday to review arrangements made to combat Covid-19, said that 38 persons from Sangareddy district had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi. He said police and district administration were putting in collective efforts to identify them.

While some of them were sent to Gandhi Hospital, Rao said some of them were in isolation wards in Government Hospital, Sangareddy. He said they had also readied 10 isolation beds in Area Hospital, Jogipet to treat the patients.

Accompanied by Zaheerabad MP BB Patil and MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran, officials and other elected representatives, the Minister went around the town to examine the impact of the lockdown. After noticing some people roaming freely on roads, Rao instructed the police to initiate stern action against such persons.

