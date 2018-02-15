Harish Rao sets deadline for AIBP projects

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: Minister for Irrigation T Harish Rao, ahead of his Delhi visit to take part in the Irrigation Ministers conference on Thursday, set new deadlines for completion of irrigation projects being implemented under the Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme (AIBP) of Ministry of Water Resources.

The irrigation ministers and irrigation department heads of 18 states will be attending the meeting that will be chaired by the Union Minister for Water Resources, Nitin Gadkari. Telangana State has 11 irrigation projects being aided by the Centre for their completion under the AIBP.

The Minister who had a review on the implementation of the eleven projects felt the need for receiving Central assistance at the beginning of the financial year to facilitate the implementing agencies achieve the desired results. He is expected to make a mention of it in his representation to the Centre in New Delhi.

Besides Devadula project, Indiramma (SRSP) Flood Flow Canal, Rajiv Bheema lift irrigation project, Gollavagu project, Jaganathpur, Neelvai project , Komaram-bheem, Palem Vagu, Muthadivagu project, Rali Vagu project were among those included under AIBP and Pradhan Matri Krishi Sanchay Yojana. The works on Muttadi Vagu and Rali Vagu projects have already been completed. He wanted the engineers concerned to furnish the utilisation certificates to the Centre for the projects that were already completed.

The Minister also wanted the implementation agencies to complete works on Devadula by March, 2019 and SRSP flood flow canal by June 2019. Similarly, works on Bheema project, Nilvai and Komuram-Bheem projects should be completed by June 2018. The Minister said the projects included under the PM Krishi Sanchay Yojana will get an assistance of rs 1,000 crore under CADWAM.