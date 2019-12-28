Harish Rao shocked to see Class X students unable to write their own names

By | Published: 8:34 pm 8:55 pm

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday was shocked when several Class X students of Zilla Parishad High School at Kandi in Sangareddy district did not know the multiplication table.

What’s worse was when some could not even write their names in Telugu. Harish, who made a surprise visit to the school, expressed deep disappointment and said it would be difficult for these students to survive in a competitive world with such poor skill base.

The Minister walked into a Class X classroom to the surprise of each and every student and wished them. After sending everyone out except the teacher, headmaster and students, Harish asked the children about the strength and last year’s results of the class.

The Minister, who virtually turned teacher, asked one of the students, Tharun, which subject he liked the most. He said he loved English. But, when Harish asked him to render or write a poem, Tharun could not write a single line.

When Harish asked the boy to tell him the multiplication table of 19, he got no response.

One of the students could not even write her teacher’s name in Telugu. Many could not answer Harish’s questions, forcing the Minister to raise doubts over the quality of the teaching in the school. “How can a student clear the Class X board examination without even knowing the 10th table?” the Minister questioned the teacher and headmaster.

