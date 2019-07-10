Harish Rao slams media for publishing false reports

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: Former Minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao on Wednesday rubbished media reports suggesting that Endowments Minister A Indra Karan Reddy had touched his feet seeking blessings during the Kalyanotsavam of Goddess Yellamma at Sri Yellamma Temple in Balkampet in the city on Tuesday. He lambasted those who were spreading false news and misguiding people using a photograph out of context.

Citing the photograph that appeared in a vernacular newspaper, Harish Rao, in a tweet, explained that he was only helping the Minister who was sitting on the ground to get up, but a photograph of the gesture was published by a newspaper and later circulated in social media, to misguide people. “I condemn such false reports and spread of fake news. One needs to be responsible while publishing such reports and must ascertain facts,” he asserted.

Minister Indra Karan Reddy also rubbished the reports and advised the media house not to stoop to such low levels for selling more copies. He suggested that the media house behave responsibly.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter