Harish Rao stands in queue to taste Rs 5 meal

By | Published: 8:06 pm

Siddipet: Former Minister T Harish Rao had a taste of the food at the Rs 5 meal canteen (Bojnamrutha Canteen) in Siddipet town on Tuesday. Like any ordinary person, the Siddipet MLA stood in the queue waiting for his turn to be served the Rs 5 meal at the low price food stall. The legislator took out a Rs 5 coin from his pocket to buy the meal.

Rao along with his followers reached the canteen to taste the food and check the quality being served to the public. He announced that the Rs 5 canteens were set up on the premises of government hospital, agriculture market yard and at Ustabad junction in the town. Since the low price food canteens getting good response from the people, he said they were planning to open more such canteens in the coming days at key junctions in the area. The former Minister also has a chat with the people who were having lunch at the canteen.

