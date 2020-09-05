Telangana: Finance Minister Harish Rao tested positive for Covid-19

The Minister has met the public in his Constituency on September 2 at his Siddipet residence. He has stayed away from meeting the people since then.

Siddipet: Finance Minister, T Harish Rao has tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. The Minister, who developed symptoms on Friday, has given his samples immediately.

As the reports came positive on Friday evening, Rao, in a post on his twitter handle on Saturday morning, has suggested all his close contacts to stay in isolation and get the Covid-19 test done. The Minister has met the public in his Constituency on September 2 at his Siddipet residence. He has stayed away from meeting the people since then.

However, the Minister has informed his followers that his health is fine. Meanwhile, the TRS cadre in Siddipet were praying for his well being.

On getting initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, I request that all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get Covid Test done — Harish Rao Thanneeru #StayHome #StaySafe (@trsharish) September 5, 2020

