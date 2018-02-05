Harish Rao to inaugurate ultra-modern Rythu Bazar in Siddipet

By | Published: 12:23 am 12:57 am

Siddipet: Siddipet town, which has set an example for others to follow in development projects, will have an ultra-modern Rythu Bazar with facilities on par with a corporate supermarket. Irrigation and Marketing Minister T Harish Rao will throw open the facility on Monday.

The two-storied vegetable market constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 8.16 crore will have 332 stalls.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Marketing Department Secretary L Srinivas said that they have allotted 280 stalls to farmers and rest of the 42 stalls to non-farmers.

Stating that the Marketing Minister had got it designed after considering the needs of the next two decades, Srinivas said that the market will have a cold storage to facilitate the farmers to store the leftover vegetables at the end of the day besides a generator, toilets and round-the-clock drinking water supply and added that the market will function under strict monitoring and that they have installed 31 CCTV cameras.

Stating that they have installed 7 LED TVs where customers can check the prices of vegetables being sold, the Marketing Secretary said that they have also installed LED lights and a giant LED screen outside the market, where the Marketing Department will display commercial advertisements to raise money to run the market without depending on the government’s funds.

Stating that Andhra Bank has set up an ATM on the premises of the Rythu Bazar, Srinivas said that there would be no need for farmers and customers to visit distances to withdraw cash from ATMs. To ensure smooth functioning of the market, the Marketing Secretary said that they have appointed four security guards, sufficient number of sweepers and one estate officer.

Further, 600 identity cards were issued to farmers who were regularly coming to Rythu Bazar to sell vegetables. However, Srinivas said that the farmers would have to change their stall everyday. The farmers will have to just swipe the card while entering the market. The swiping machine will generate a slip, which contains the details of stalls allotted to the farmer on that particular day. Srinivas said that they made the arrangements to prevent some farmers from getting stalls at prime locations everyday.

The farmers thanked Harish Rao for creating such a facility in the heart of the town.