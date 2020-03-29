Harish Rao visits Zaheerabad to review lockdown

By | Published: 10:16 pm

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday asked the officials, public representatives and citizens to make the lockdown a success by following the guidelines.

Appreciating all the stakeholders for making the lockdown a success in the district, Rao, who visited Zaheerabad on Sunday, said that people remained indoors following the call given by Chief Minister

K Chandrashekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of Covid-19. Rao visited the check post between Karnataka- Telangana and enquired about the number of vehicles and persons crossed either side of the border.

During a review meeting with officials and elected representatives, Rao has asked the officials to ensure the opening of the fertilizer shops for the benefit of the farmers besides helping the farmers to sell their vegetables. MLA, Manik Rao and others were present.

