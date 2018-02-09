Harish Rao warns ‘fake’ farmers

By | Published: 1:09 am 1:18 am

Hyderabad: Minister for Marketing T Harish Rao said on Thursday that the elements who were out to garner benefits extended by the government in the market yards by posing as farmers would be dealt with sternly. If needed, criminal cases would be booked against them, he warned.

The Minister was speaking at a video conference from Sangareddy Collectorate with all the marketing officials and District Collectors as part of his review on procurement of red gram, green gram and bengal gram.

He directed all the district Collectors to constitute district level task forces to keep tabs on the transactions in agriculture market yards.

He said there were complaints about irregularities in red gram procurement in erstwhile Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar and Adilabad districts and asked district Collectors concerned to probe into such issues and initiate action against those proved guilty.

He asked the officials to book criminal cases against such people indulging in illegal practices in the yards. Rao wanted the district administration to be on high alert so as to avoid problem with fake farmers.

Minister wanted the procurement centers to be opened only within the market yards here after. Government is firm on extending the best to the farmers, but this effort is being scuttled by the by the greedy elements. He stressed that there should be no operations allowed outside the market yards from now onwards.

He wanted the societies purchasing red gram to link up their operations with the nearby market yards. The Minister directed the market committees to make purchases only from the farmers how got certified by the Agriculture Extension Officers (AEOs) concern. The district Collectors should ensure that there are no discrepancies in issue of such certificate to the farmers.

The officials concerned should keep an eye on the people who are coming to the yards with more than 25 quintals of produce for procurement. He also wanted them to have a record of the extent of the area in which eacg farmer had grown the crop. The officials also update from time to time information pertaining to transactions.

Rao reiterated that the benefits under the government sponsored initiatives should reach only the genuine farmers. Marketing Secretary C Partha Sarathi, Commisioner M Jaganmohan, Director Laxmi bai and other officials participated in the video conference from Hyderabad.