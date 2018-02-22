Harish Shankar to direct ‘Seetimaar’

By | Published: 1:14 pm

Director Harish Shankar had scored a hit with his previous outing ‘DJ’ aka ‘Duvvada Jagannadham’. The filmmaker is currently busy finalising the script, cast and crew for his upcoming multi-starrer ‘Dagudumoothalu’, which will be bankrolled by Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateshwara Creations.

Meanwhile on Thursday, reports suggested that preparations are on for the director’s next project after ‘Dagudumoothalu’ as well. The new movie will be produced by ‘Jawaan’ producer Krishna under the Arunachal Creations banner and has been titled ‘Seetimaar’.

According to sources, a young hero who is currently enjoying a successful streak at the box office will be roped in as the lead character.