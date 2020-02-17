Harish Rao stresses protection of saplings

By | Published: 11:17 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday said 200 saplings in each of the 499 villages and 5,000 saplings under four of the five municipalities in Siddipet district were planted to mark the 66th birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Besides, about 5,900 saplings would be planted in the SUDA (Siddipet Urban Development Authority) limits. The Minister distributed sweets to schoolchildren and cut a cake on the occasion. Addressing the people after planting a sapling on the SUDA office premises here, Harish hailed the Chief Minister as a visionary.

Also read Festive atmosphere in Telangana districts

“It is a great way to celebrate the birthday of a leader, who launched Telangana ku Haritha Haram, to transform Telangana into a Haritha Telangana,” he said, adding that Chandrashekhar Rao decided to construct the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme to transform the country’s youngest State into Jala Telangana.

Asking the people of Siddipet district to draw inspiration from the efforts of the Chief Minister, Harish called asked them to present saplings as return gifts at marriages and other functions. Harish said protecting saplings was more important than planting.

Later, Harish inaugurated Sarvari Park on the premises of the SUDA office. The Park, named after Sarvari Nama, the name of Telugu year, is the best place for children to play in Siddipet town. It has tortoises, spotted deer, horses and other toys. It also has a walking track. The Finance Minister inspects the works at and gave some suggestions to further beautify it.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter