Harish thanks the voters in Medak

By | Published: 3:16 pm

Hyderabad: Former Minister T Harish Rao thanked people of Medak Lok Sabha constituency for electing TRS candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy with a massive margin of three lakh plus votes in the Lok Sabha elections.

“The people have once again reposed their faith in the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao by electing Prabhakar Reddy. I thank the people of Medak,” Harish Rao said in a tweet.

As per the counting of votes updated by Election Commisison on India on its website at 2.30 p.m., Prabhakar Reddy received 5,77,059 votes while Congress candidate Gali Anil Kumar got 2,66,818 votes. Bharatiya Janata Party’s M Raghunandan Rao was in third place with 1,93,716 votes.