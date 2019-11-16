Harish vows to end water scarcity in erstwhile Medak district

By | Published: 12:30 am

Sangareddy: Following very low inflows into Singur Project from upstream this year, the State government has decided to initiate alternative measures to meet the drinking water demands of Andole, Sangareddy, Narayankhed and Zaheerabad Assembly constituencies, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Friday. Stating that Manjeera river recorded meagre inflows in the past two monsoon, Rao said that Singur, the sole drinking water source for Sangareddy and part of Medak district, had just 1.9 TMCft of water against its total capacity of 29.91TMCft now.

Speaking to media in Jogipet, he said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had granted special fund to make alternate arrangements to supply drinking water in Sangareddy district during the summer. However, the Minister has said that they will put a permanent end to the woes of the people by availing Godavari water by completing the Kaleshwaram Project by next Kharif Season.

Apart from meeting the drinking water needs, Rao said that they would stabilise the 40,000 ayacut under Singur project by impounding Singur with Godavari water. Earlier, the Finance Minister has inaugurated 150 double bedroom houses, built-in G+2 mode, at Singur village.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said that the government has spent Rs 9.43 crore on building the houses and providing infrastructure at the colony. He also distributed Rs 2.26 crore Kalyanalakshmi and Shadi Mubarak cheques to 226 beneficiaries and distributed 20 tractors to 20 Gram Panchayats under Andole Assembly Constituency.

The Minister also laid foundation stones for the restoration of the historic Jogipet clock tower and several other development works during his visit. Zilla Parishad Chairperson P Manjusri, Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran, MLC, Fariduddin, Sangareddy Collector M Hanumantha Rao and other officials and public representatives were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .