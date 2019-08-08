Haritha Haaram sets higher goal this year

By | Published: 1:11 am

Hyderabad: The ongoing fifth phase of Telanganaku Haritha Haaram programme, targeting plantation of 100 crore saplings this year across the State, is going on at a brisk pace. This figure is just a little less than the 113.58 crore saplings planted during the first four years of the programme which was launched in 2015-16.

This year’s programme, in addition to adding to green cover in areas left out so far, will also focus on ‘gap filling’ replacing saplings planted in the previous phases of the programme that have either not survived or had stunted growth.

As per Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s instructions, this year’s programme also aims at encouraging agroforestry by farmers by supplying tissue culture method-raised bamboo saplings among other income-generating tree species. These include sandalwood, teak, casuarina, tamarind and various species of flower and fruit trees.

With the enactment of the new Panchayati Raj Act that mandates village officials to ensure tree plantation and survival of the saplings, each household in a village is expected to be given six saplings of their choice as part of encouraging people to join the movement for a green Telangana.

A large number of plants that bear fruits are to be planted in forest areas, especially around forest-fringe villages to encourage monkeys to migrate from the villages and return to their natural habitat among the trees.

The Government has so far spent Rs 3,350 crore for the Haritha Haaram programme.

