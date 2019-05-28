Haritha Haram: 1.46 crore saplings to be planted this year in Kothagudem

By | Published: 1:24 am

Kothagudem: An action plan for Telangana Ku Haritha Haram (TKHH) has been prepared for Bhadradri Kothagudem for the ensuing season of plantation.

As per the action plan it was planned to plant around 1.46 crore saplings in this year in the district under various departments. The saplings were being grown in about 479 nurseries across the district, informed the District Collector Rajat Kumar Saini.

He inspected a nursery at Koyagudem in Tekulapalli mandal in the district on Tuesday. According to him the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) would be planting highest number of saplings whose number was said to be around 88, 66, 493, of which 2.66 lakh forestry species.

Forest department and TS Forest Development Corporation (TSFDC) together were supposed to plant the next highest number of saplings. They both would be planting around 37,13,484 saplings, Saini stated.

The Forest Department would be planting nearly 30,99,484 saplings of which 25,06,140 would be forestry species and TSFDC would be planting 6,14,000 forestry species saplings.

In all 20 department and four municipalities, Kothagudem, Yellandu, Manuguru and Paloncha would take part in the plantation programme after the monsoon arrives into the State, the Collector noted.

As many as 1800 mosquito repellent saplings would be planted under the limits of Paloncha Municipality. Agriculture department would plant about one lakh teak and sandal wood saplings each at various places in the district.