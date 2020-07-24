Haritha Haram: 40% target met across Telangana

By | Published: 12:01 am

Hyderabad: With good rains across the State, the target of planting 30 crore saplings under the sixth phase of Telanganaku Haritha Haram during this monsoon is well within the reach of the Forest Department. The programme, launched by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in Narsapur forest area on June 25, has already achieved 40 per cent of the target.

While 13 districts have already achieved 50-96 per cent of their targets, several government departments, particularly the panchayat raj roads, are way ahead crossing the target set for them. The tamarind plantation, specifically suggested by the Chief Minister, is also picking up well. The Forest Department has raised 1 crore tamarind saplings for avenue plantation. However, fearing grazing by animals, their plantation is now encouraged among other saplings under the “Palle Pragathi Vanams”.

“We are pushing through the District Collectors to see that plantations take place during the rainy season to ensure the 100 per cent survival of saplings. We are confident that the plantation of all the 30 crore plants will be completed during Vaanakalam. However, the programme runs all through the year,” a senior official overseeing the programme told ‘Telangana Today’.

While Kamareddy district achieved 96.52 per cent of the target of 67 lakh plants, Kothagudem with 71.58 per cent, Warangal Rural 70.38 per cent, Medchal 67.01 per cent, Mahabubnagar 61.16 per cent, Asifabad 60.38 per cent, Jagitial 58.18 per cent, Siddipet 56.12 per cent, Nagarkurnool 54.81 per cent, Bhupalpally 52.28 per cent, Suryapet 51.95 per cent, Nizamabad 51.46 per cent, and Medak with 50.14 per cent have achieved top honours by completing above 50 per cent of the target.

However, the GHMC with only 5.25 per cent of plantation out of the targeted five crore saplings and HMDA area with 12.61 per cent out of the targeted 2.5 crore plants stood last in the list. Sources in the GHMC say that they are preoccupied with Covid-19 related activities and that workers are being put into corona mitigation operations. The city region expects to bounce back and catch up with other districts once the pandemic subsides.

Endowments, govt offices yet to pick up

On the other hand, the Forest Department data shows that universities, government offices and Endowments Department have underperformed when compared to the remaining 48 categories in taking up plantations in open areas under their purview. The universities and government offices, which are given meagre targets of 0.003 crore and 0.4 crore saplings, respectively, are yet to start the work as on Monday. The Endowments Department, which has large tracts of land under its purview, planted only 3.06 per cent out of the targeted 2 crore saplings.

On the other hand, the Panchayat Raj Roads achieved 100 per cent target, followed by Defence 99.08 per cent, Women and Child Welfare 96.49 per cent, Labour 95.24 per cent, Civil Supplies 71.33 per cent, DRDO 68.64 per cent, Forest 57.85 per cent, RTC 52.52 per cent and District Cooperatives 50.55 per cent.

