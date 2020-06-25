Haritha Haram: Districts go green all the way

By | Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: The sixth edition of Haritha Haram was taken up by the people of the State like a festival with saplings being planted in open lands, avenues, office premises and households following the call by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to take up the green initiative on a mission mode. While Ministers and legislators participate in the programme in their respective districts and constituencies, some launched urban lung spaces and officers utilised the occasion to plant trees in their office premises.

“Palamuru, which once flourished as a region with greenery, had become a desert following indiscriminate felling of trees for years. This led to migration,” Minister for Excise V Srinivas Goud said, after launching Haritha Haram programme in the district.

ST Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod planted saplings in three tandas of Mahabubabad district. “Village panchayats were given Rs 330 crore for development of rural Telangana so that the panchayats can take up several works including improving green cover,” she said.

Ministers Indrakaran Reddy and G Jagadish Reddy launched Tangedu Vanam in Lakkaram forest area near Choutuppal on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway. The urban lung space was developed in an area of 50.08 hectares at a cost of Rs 3.45 crore. Minister for Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao launched 14-kilometre-long Haritha Haram plantation programme in Warangal Rural district. He said steps had been taken for 100 per cent survival of plants under the sixth phase.

In Nalgonda district, Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Deputy Chairman Neti Vidyasagar, Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah and others participated in Haritha Haram. In Kamareddy, Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and Government Whip Gampa Govardhan participated in planting saplings at the new district collectorate premises.

MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy after planting saplings called upon people to take up the programme like a “Yagnam”. Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd (HMRL) Managing Director NVS Reddy and senior engineers planted saplings in the parking area of Metro Bhavan in Rasoolpura. Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation also organised Haritha Haram at Haritha resorts in Shamirpet, Bhadrachalam, Yadadri, Nagarjuna Sagar, Vemulawada, Kaleshwaram, Nizamabad and Vikarabad.

