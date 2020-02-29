Haritha Haram memorable, says Tiwari

By | Published: 11:05 pm

Hyderabad: Special Chief Secretary of Forests and Environment Rajeshwar Tiwari retired on Saturday.

Tiwari who served in different positions during his 36-year government service as an IAS officer was felicitated by the Forest Department at Aranya Bhavan. Several officers who worked with the senior officer attended the farewell and remembered their association with him.

“During the initial days soon after the formation of separate State, I had the opportunity to work with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the architect of Telangana Ku Haritha Haram. I also took part in several review meetings that the Chief Minister conducted on the progress of the programme,” he said recalling his participation in the afforestation programme.

“Out of all those years of service as an IAS officer, the five years of successful implementation of Haritha Haram is probably the best moment of my life,” he said.

PCCF R Shobha, FDC Managing Director Raghuveer, Forest Department Joint Secretary Prashanthi and other IFS officers participated in the programme.

