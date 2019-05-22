‘Haritha Haram’ parks to come up in Hyderabad

By | Published: 6:56 pm

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is working on increasing the green cover in the city and providing much-needed lung space by setting up 47 parks during the forthcoming Haritha Haram programme.

These parks will be called “Haritha Haram” parks and will have the respective area name as suffix. These parks will be developed in an area spread over 206 acres spread across the six zones of GHMC.

Not confining to planting saplings, the civic body this year is working on commencing the construction of parks to provide more green space for relaxation and rejuvenation to the citizens.

The idea is to develop the parks with different themes and for different age groups. For instance, there could be exclusive children parks with entertainment and educational aspects. Similarly, there could be exclusive parks for senior citizens and others like butterfly parks or topiary parks, said a senior official from GHMC.

After the election code is lifted, experienced architects would be invited to design the themes and other infrastructure for the parks. Plans are being made to commence the construction works by June and complete them in about six months on war-footing basis, he said.

Among the 47 locations identified by the officials for constructing the parks, the maximum locations – 13 are in Khairatabad zone followed by LB Nagar zone (10), Serilingampally (9), Kukatpally (6), Secunderabad (6) and Charminar (3).

The plans to construct the parks were laid a few months back and instructions were given to the zonal commissioners to identify suitable lands in their respective zones.

Accordingly, they have identified 47 locations spread over 206 acres. The cost of constructing the parks will be finalised based on the architects designs and themes, the official added.

