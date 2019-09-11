Haritha Haram programme held in Cherlapally prison

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Police Housing Corporation Chairman, Damoder Koleti, stressed the importance of conservation of trees which were once immensely revered and worshipped by ancestors on par with other deities.

Participating in Haritha Haram programme organised at the Central Prison in Cherlapally here on Wednesday, he said that flora and fauna is the attire of the mother Earth and growing trees is nothing but receiving the blessings of the nature.

“We get abundant rains and fresh air if lush green trees prevail everywhere. It is not only important to grow trees but also to protect them,” he said and appealed to the staff of police and prisons departments to plant saplings in the vast land available to them.

Inspector General Prisons, Saidaiah, Deputy Inspector General Y Rajesh and other senior officials, staff and inmates of the prison participated in the programme.

