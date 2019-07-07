Haritha Vanam to be developed at Kothapally hillocks

By | Published: 9:24 pm

Warangal Urban: District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil said they would develop ‘Haritha Vanam’ with 10,000 trees at the Inuparathi Gutta (forest area) at Kothapally village in Bheemadevarapally mandal in the district.

Patil along with senior IAS official and Jal Shakthi Abhiyan, nodal officer, Somit Dasgupta participated in the Haritha Haram programme at Kothapally village.

On Sunday alone, nearly 1,000 saplings have been planted at Kothapally village. Local MPDO Devaki Devi and other officials participated in the programme.

