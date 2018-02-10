Harley Hambley’s a feel-good genderless cartoon

By | Ayesha Siddiqui | Published: 12:08 am 9:31 pm

Eighteen-year-old Harley Hambley, from Cardiff, has taken Instagram by storm. He boasts of 3,45,000 followers on his Instagram page called ‘ketnipz’. He utilises his popularity to promote positivity and peace through his cartoons

. His cartoon’s lead character, named ‘bean’, has become a relatable one for a large number of people.

His work has evolved over time — from depressing and dismal presentation of ‘bean’ to happy and welcoming. A character that yearned death turned into a cheerful and optimistic person.

The character of ‘bean’ is simple, kind and neutral. Hambley acknowledges the negativity in the world and aims to use his power to infuse positivity among everyone.

Add a tint of progressiveness to your day and visit his profile at https://www.instagram.com/ketnipz/