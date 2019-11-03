Harnessing young minds for a cause

By | Mausumi Sucharita | Published: 12:20 am 8:58 pm

Greta Thunberg, teen climate activist, has done an amazing job of uniting children across the world for a cause. School students have started discussing climate change and how it is going to affect them, and our own Hyderabadi children are not far behind.

Last month when climate protests were held across the world, close to 800 children came together at Necklace Road to support the cause. They were motivated and wanted to do something. It’s been over a month now and the question is whether they are still motivated. Would they like to come out every week in support of the cause?

Kaajal Maheshwari, activist, who has been a supporter of ‘Fridays for Future,’ says that not everyone who took part in the protest would come back every week, maybe 10 per cent or less would come back to attend such events on a regular basis. “The reason being there is no road map, they don’t know what they should do to bring about the change. A plan is needed to channelise their emotional outburst,” says Kaajal, who interacted with the children during the climate change protests at Necklace Road.

Children of the current generation are alert and aware, trying to understand how climate change is affecting them and are ready to listen, says Prathyusha Parkala, Education & Environment project coordinator, Recykal, a Hyderabad-based waste management start-up.

The former popular RJ says it is important to train young minds as they can do wonders. She worked with the Teach for India programme in Pune a couple of years ago and used to encourage children to stop using single use plastic products. Last year, after her trip to Antarctica, she went back to meet her former students and was pleasantly surprised when they told her that they are implementing everything she taught them.

Prathyusha was one of the 80 climate change ambassadors from across the world, selected for the trip to one of the most fragile places on the earth, Antarctica. They had gone there to understand climate change and global warming better, which is happening faster than we realise. She says it was a defining moment for her and she knew that she must keep going to bring about the change. “Everything I teach children, I implement first. It is not possible for just one person to bring out the change. Millions of people will have to do millions of small things to create an impact.”

Kaajal, who has been visiting various schools and interacting with children, also echoes a similar sentiment. She says children in the slums are highly motivated because they don’t take things for granted like rest of us. “I try to explain to children using scientific evidence why floods and droughts are taking place in India and how it has become a threat to food security. We need to take the movement to grassroots level as people in the villages are the ones who get affected most in case of a natural calamity and are also the ones leading a sustainable life.”

Small things like not using mineral water bottles, plastic covers at supermarkets, plastic straws while having fruit juice can create a big impact. “Every day, tonnes of plastic waste ends up in landfills like Jawahar Nagar dumpyard and it is going to take hundreds of years to decompose,” says Prathyusha and, therefore, focus should be on recycle and reuse.

Leading a sustainable lifestyle is the only solution and through children we are reaching out to families, says Prathyusha, who visits various schools across the city and explains to children about the concept of waste segregation.

Encouraging children to take up things for the greater good, which would have a long-term beneficial effect, can bring about the much-needed change and the climate change movement must continue if we want better future for all the living beings of this earth, not just children.

Who is Greta?

Last year, Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old climate crusader, sat for three weeks outside Swedish Parliament to protest against a lack of measures to combat climate change. After this, she began holding a strike on every Friday — ‘Fridays for Future’.

She encouraged students across the world, and protests were held across 2,000 cities before the United Nations Climate Action Summit 2019 on September 23, 2019.

In India, protests were held in Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Shillong, and Kolkata, among other places.

