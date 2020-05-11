Harping on its architectural grandeur

By | Published: 12:15 am 11:49 pm

Founded in 1869 by an ordinance of the Otago Provincial Council, The University of Otago is New Zealand’s oldest university. The University of Otago’s main campus is in Dunedin, where majority of learning takes place, with specialist campuses in Wellington, Christchurch, and Invercargill. Dunedin is the only true ‘university city’ in New Zealand and Australia with more than 21,000 young people coming to live and learn in its beautiful coastal city. The stunning campus is situated right in the centre of town and was recognised as one of the fifteen most beautiful campuses in the world by the Huffington Post.The university is also home to 3000 international students from 100 countries all over the world.

The University of Otago is a leading postgraduate and research-led university, with flagship multidisciplinary research centres and outstanding research themes, spanning diverse subject areas and over 200 study options.The University of Otago offers a broad-spectrum of graduate-level, Ph.D. and postgraduate-level programs in several fields of education like finance, economics, entrepreneurship, business, management, marketing, medicine, pharmacy, law, arts, social sciences, chemistry, physics, mathematics, zoology, botany, and computer science.

The University of Otago has many of its programmes that are only one of their kind in New Zealand: the university is home to the country’s only Dental and Surveying schools and the only standalone Botany programme; the university also has the largest science communication programme in the world and the most successful genetics programme in Australasia; and its law school is regarded as one of the best in the country and it has the oldest and largest medical school in New Zealand.Otago’s annual Foreign Policy School continues to attract leading national and international speakers. The New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs has used the school to train the new cohorts of New Zealand diplomats for more than two decades.

The top university in New Zealand for educational performance, the University of Otago is New Zealand’s only university offering both academic excellence and outstanding student experience. Unmatched record in the National Teaching Excellence Awards, the university has won six Supreme Awards over the past eight years. Otago’s staff are truly world class and has the highest concentration of internationally trained staff in New Zealand and the fifth highest concentration of internationally trained staff in the world: 70% of its academic staff are foreign born or are New Zealanders who gained their PhD overseas.

The University of Otago is consistently ranked in the top 200 universities of the world by the QS World University Ranking, which places Otago in the top 1% of universities in the world. The University has also been rated 5 star plus by QS Stars. This is the maximum rating achievable under the QS Stars System, which takes into account the quality of Otago’s facilities, teaching, graduate employability, internationalisation, and inclusiveness.

The university has an existing network of more than 100,000 alumni across 142 countries. There are several notable names associated with the university: Bhavneet Chahal, the co-founder of GoSkills – an e-learning company; Katie Lane, the media manager for Hayden Paddon – the Hyundai team driver of World Rally Championship (WRC); Dr. Maria Pozza is working as the first space lawyer in New Zealand specializing in space law; Mark Orton has worked on documentaries for the Discovery Channel, Natural History New Zealand, TVNZ, and National Geographic and has screened shows like High Country Rescue; and many other successful people are a part of the university’s alumni network.

