Harry Styles in talks for Prince Eric’s role

The Little Mermaid makers are in negotiations with actor Harry Styles to star in the film as Prince Eric. Styles has joined Halle Bailey who will be essaying the role of Ariel, American rapper Nora Lum (Awkwafina), Jacob Tremblay in the film’s cast. Disney’s upcoming film follows the story of Prince Eric who falls for the mermaid Ariel after she saves him from drowning. She, then, makes a deal with the witch Ursula to exchange her voice with the witch’s legs.

Styles’s casting came amid the controversy around Bailey’s selection for the role of Ariel. Critics have been calling out the filmmakers regarding Bailey, a black woman, playing a princess.However, Disney’s cable network Freeform issued an open letter to the critics which read, “Danish mermaids can be black because Danish *people* can be black.

Ariel can sneak up to the surface at any time with her pals Scuttle and the *ahem* Jamaican crab Sebastian (sorry, Flounder!) and keep that bronze base tight. Black Danish people, and this mer-folk, can also *genetically* (!!!) have red hair.”