Harsh Chhaya plays influential man in ‘Undekhi’

By | Published: 6:20 pm

Mumbai: Actor Harsh Chhaya says he essays the role of an influential man from the heartland, in the crime thriller “Undekhi”.

Based on true events, the first teaser of the web series showcased a murder in the Sundarbans and now the recently released teaser shows a visual of a girl being shot in midst of a celebration at a different location altogether.

“After the teaser of ‘Undekhi’ went live, I have been receiving calls on whether I am playing the villain in the show. All I can say is, don’t go by what you see. There is much more in store for the audience, than what meets the eye. My character is that of an influential man from the heartland, and he’s totally unapologetic about it,” said Harsh.

The SonyLIV show also features actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who will be seen as a cop.

“As an actor, it’s always challenging to convince the audience and make them believe in the character. If I can evoke an emotion among the audience – be it love or hate, towards the character, then half the battle is won. Therefore I choose the characters I portray, in a way that they are different from each other. Similar is the case with ‘Undekhi’ and I personally am looking forward to the show,” Dibyendu said.

Directed by Ashish R. Shukla, the series is slated to launch on July 10.