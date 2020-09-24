Harsh to judge Cummins from one game: Dinesh Karthik

It is very unfair to judge him right now, he is just off quarantine and he got permission at 3:34 to play the match. We are happy to have him and I do not think this is the game where we need to judge him at all.

Hyderabad: Australian speedster Pat Cummins became the costliest buy in the history of the Indian Premier League by attracting a huge amount of Rs 15.5 crore from Kolkata Knight Riders in this year’s auctions. However, he endured a tough outing in his side’s 49-run loss to Mumbai Indians in their opening match on Wednesday. He was the most expensive bowler conceding 49 runs in just three overs. While he bowled only one over in the powerplay, he got just two at the death.

KKR captain Dinesh Karthik, however, backed the Australian saying he was a world champion bowler. “It is very unfair to judge him right now, he is just off quarantine and he got permission at 3:34 to play the match. We are happy to have him and I do not think this is the game where we need to judge him at all. He is a world champion bowler. I trust him completely and I am sure he will come good,” Karthik said after the match.

He added their team was rusty in their first match after a long quarantine. He lauded youngster Shivam Mavi who was impressive with the new ball. “He was very good upfront. He suffered injuries last year to miss out. But he was looking forward to the competition and he is really shaping up well, which is a good sign for us.”

Meanwhile, MI’s Suryakumar Yadav heaped praises on his skipper Rohit Sharma, who scored a 54-ball 80 for his man of the match efforts. “He (Rohit) is a world class batsman and he knows how to adjust to the playing conditions. The boundaries are big here but there was no change in his batting style. He kept it very simple.”

The one-down batsman, who scored 28-ball 47, said he was ready to open the innings if the management wanted. He also said the bowling unit did extremely well to restrict a famed KKR batting to low total and added Jasprit Bumrah, who was coming from an injury layoff and had a tough match against Chennai Super Kings, came back stronger. “Having three world class bowlers (James Pattinson, Trent Boult and Bumrah) in your team is a blessing. I am sure they will continue. For me, Bumrah is the bet bowler in the world and his work ethics and dedication during training is unbelievable. He came back stronger in this match and he and he will perform better with each match,” he concluded.

