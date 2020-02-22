Harsha Developers building Sky High

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:00 pm 12:14 am

Hyderabad: Infrastructure company which has diversified into residential sector, Harsha Developers is planning to complete its project Sky High, comprising of four towers, each having 21 floors, at Jubilee Hills next year.

According to G V S K Raju, MD, Harsha Developers, Sky High is a luxury apartment project, starting with flats that are 4,000 sq ft and going up to 7,200 sq ft.

The project comprises of 198 flats spread over five acres. It has a 46,000 sq ft star rated club house. The company said 60 per cent of the flats have already been sold. It plans to launch two more projects in the Financial District, Hyderabad soon.

