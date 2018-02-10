Harvest rain water and reap the gains

By | Published: 12:03 am 10:55 pm

Hyderabad: It is not just for a good cause. It is also to make sure that no wars break out over water in the future. The Telangana government’s initiative to conserve water and improve the groundwater levels in the State, with particular focus on urban areas like Hyderabad, by going all out on a massive rainwater harvesting campaign, has more than one aim. Recharging groundwater, increasing groundwater levels, rejuvenation of dried wells, improvement in the yield of wells, improvement in quality of groundwater, prevent inundation of roads and flood hazards, save future generations from water scarcity, reduce power consumption, all this through eco-friendly means is the initiative in short.

“Collection of rooftop water in a sump and recharge pit facilitates direct use of rainwater apart from recharge to groundwater. This helps in reducing water bills and cutting down on huge investments on purchase of water through tankers in areas with water shortage,” explains an official of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB). As part of the initiative, HMWSSB has called for applications from interested Residents Welfare Associations for conducting awareness programmes in colonies for technical guidance to construct rainwater harvesting / conservation structures themselves on their own premises.

The Board, apart from taking up construction of rainwater harvesting structures along with injection wells in open places and parks in colonies once Residents Welfare Associations enter into an MoU with the Board for regular maintenance of the structures, is now offering loans as well. HMWSSB managing director M. Dana Kishore had recently announced this novel move to arrange bank loans for consumers for construction of rain water harvesting (RWH) pits on their premises.

The loans will be arranged for consumers who pay their water bill promptly and are interested in constructing RWH structures. HMWSSB will collect the loan repayment amount from the consumer and pay the same to banks. The interest on the loan is to be borne by the Board. The government has already made it mandatory for construction of rainwater harvesting / conservation structures in all premises where the plot area is more than 200sqm. Those interested can contact the Rain Water Harvesting Cell, Single Window Cell, HMWSSB, Khairatabad, Hyderabad for technical guidance in construction of Rooftop / Rain Water Harvesting structures.