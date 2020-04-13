Haryana COVID-19 positive cases rise to 182

By | Published: 4:21 pm

Chandigarh: Coronavirus cases in Haryana rose to 182 on Monday, with a fresh case reported from Sirsa district.

Out of the total positive cases, the number of active cases in the state is 146, the state health department’s daily bulletin said, adding 34 patients have been discharged.

The state has recorded two COVID-19 related deaths.

As many as 4,322 samples have been tested so far, out of which 2,796 have tested negative. However, reports of 1,344 samples are pending.

Among the total coronavirus cases reported in Haryana, 10 are foreign nationals while 64 are from other states, as per the bulletin.

The worst affected districts of the state with maximum number of positive cases are Nuh (45), Gurugram (32), Faridabad (31) and Palwal (29).

Health Minister Anil Vij has maintained that the spike in positive cases was due to a number of Tablighi Jamaat members testing positive.

He said on Sunday that 107 of the Jamaat members had tested positive.