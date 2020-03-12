Haryana govt declares COVID-19 an epidemic

By | Published: 12:33 pm

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Thursday declared the contagious coronavirus infection an epidemic.

“COVID-19 declared epidemic in Haryana,” Health minister Anil Vij said in a tweet.

Covid -19 ( Corona Virus Disease ) declared epidemic in Haryana. — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) March 12, 2020

According to the state Health Department, 44 samples of suspected cases were sent for tests till Wednesday.

Out of these, 38 were found negative for coronavirus while reports of six people were awaited.