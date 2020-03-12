Haryana govt declares COVID-19 an epidemic

According to the state Health Department, 44 samples of suspected cases were sent for tests till Wednesday.

By Author  |  Published: 12th Mar 2020  12:33 pm
Visitors wear protective masks in wake of the deadly novel coronavirus, at General Hospital, Ernakulam, in Kochi.

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Thursday declared the contagious coronavirus infection an epidemic.

“COVID-19 declared epidemic in Haryana,” Health minister Anil Vij said in a tweet.

According to the state Health Department, 44 samples of suspected cases were sent for tests till Wednesday.

Out of these, 38 were found negative for coronavirus while reports of six people were awaited.