Haryana polls: Kingmaker Chautala to meet MLAs, father in Tihar

New Delhi: Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala, who emerged as a kingmaker after a fractured mandate in the Haryana Assembly elections, will meet his 10 legislators on Friday to decide whether to support the Congress or the BJP.

Earlier, on Friday, JJP Legislators unanimously elected Chautala as their floor leader. In the October 21 assembly poll results, the Congress won 31 of the 90 seats in the assembly and the BJP bagged 40 seats. The half-way mark is 46.

He will also meet his father Ajay Chautala, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, before taking a final decision on the future course of action. While till now Chautala has remained non-committal on whether his party would support the BJP or the Congress, party sources said he is likely to meet Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah soon.

With 31 seats, the Congress will need the support of both the JJP as well as seven Independents to come to power.