Haryana: Shah cancels ITBP event, summons Khattar to Delhi

By | Published: 12:37 pm

New Delhi: In a sudden twist in early trends in the Haryana Assembly election results that threw up a close contest between the BJP and Congress, BJP president Amit Shah cancelled his prescheduled engagements, including an ITBP event that he was to attend in the capacity of the Home Minister.

The event of the paramilitary force which is taking place in Greater Noida has been skipped by the BJP President, in view of the developing situation in Haryana where both BJP and Congress are eyeing for JJP’s Dushyant Chautala-support.

News trickling in said that Haryana Chief Ministerial candidate of BJP Manohar Lal Khattar has also been summoned by Shah to the national capital to strategize. Shah is expected to reach BJP office in the afternoon to go into multiple huddles on Haryana.

Meanwhile, effort are already afoot to reach out to Chautala junior who very recently claimed that only his party will have they key to power in the state. Incidentally, key is also the electoral symbol of his party — JJP. The BJP, however, is officially denying any such effort.

If current trends hold, BJP (37) is little ahead of Congress (31) in Haryana but none are in position to form the Government on their own. JJP is leading in 7, while Independent (6), as counting progresses for the 90-member Assembly.