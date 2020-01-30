Has Citizenship Amendment Act registration begun in Kerala?

By | Published: 5:04 pm

Thiruvananthapuram: Even though Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan time and again has said there will be no activity under his regime with regards to NPR and NRC, it has now surfaced that an 18-year-old Muslim youth has applied for it under the Citizenship Amendment (2019) Act.

The office of Vijayan was quick to deny, and said three people in Kannur had come and filed their application but no action has been taken. It has now been revealed that the forms were downloaded, as no NPR/NRC forms are available in Kerala at the moment.

Mathrubhumi TV channel on Thursday revealed that the 18-year-old, on the day of his birthday applied under the new form 7 (a) .

The TV channel though has not revealed the name of the youth, it was said this boy’s mother was a Pakistani national till 2008 and has since taken up Indian Citizenship.

The date of birth of the youth is January 11, 2002 and the application was filed before the authorities in Kannur.

Expressing surprise Kannur Congress Lok Sabha MP, K.Sudhakaran said he is surprised on what has happened.

Meanwhile the lone CPI-M Lok Sabha member from Kerala — A.M. Arif said that this was a surprise. “Am sure the Kerala government will do the needful,” said Arif.