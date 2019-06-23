Hasini, Pradyumna emerge chess champs

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:48 pm

Hyderabad: Pradyumna Kanukollu and Hasini Kamabathula emerged the boys and girls champions respectively in the Telangana State Under-9 Boys and Girls Chess Championship at Yoga Hall, LB Stadium on Sunday.

Hasini and Sahejdeep Kaur will represent the State in the National Under-9 Chess Championship in the girls category while Pradyumna Kanukollu and N Vihann Chowdhary will represent the boys team.

Winners: Boys: 1: Pradyumna Kanukollu (7); 2. N Vihann Chowdhary (6);3. Tadepalli Srineeth (6); 4. Nihal Parvataneni (5.5); 5. Kollu Sai Nehal (5.5). Girls: 1. Hasini Kamabathula (6); 2. Sahejdeep Kaur (5);3: Sambhita Pungavnam (5); 4. Macherla Akshaya Laxmi Reddy (4.5); 5. M Anjana Sahasra (4).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter